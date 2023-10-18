© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Rep. Thanedar to be primaried for MI-13

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
By Umdet (Own work) [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

More than a year out from the 2024 election, Adam Hollier has announced that he will be challenging Representative Shri Thanedar for Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar received the nomination over Hollier in the 2022 primaries, and Hollier is determined to do things differently this time. We spoke with the two candidates about the work they've done over the last year and their priorities moving forward.

GUESTS:

  • Adam Hollier, former Michigan Senate member
  • Shri Thanedar, current representative of Michigan's 13th Congressional District

Stateside 13th congressional districtAdam Holliershri thanedardemocratic primary
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
