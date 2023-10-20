Stateside Podcast: Acrylic nails, gentle whispers, and a 6 ft. pineapple

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response better known as ASMR can get a bad rep. Noodle slurping. Lip smacking. Whispery breaths. This is not the kind of ASMR that Metro Detroiter Olivia White makes. Think more along the lines of acrylic nails, glass clinking, the stroke of an eyeshadow brush.

On this episode, we dove into the world of ASMR: what is it and why you keep seeing it on your Instagram and TikTok feeds.

GUEST:

Olivia White, ASMR artist

