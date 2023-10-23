Stateside Podcast: Training the next gen of Latino farmers

Farmers face some universal challenges: business barriers, pests, and uncooperative weather. But there are other layers that are true for many Latino farmers, like language barriers, access to markets, and generational farming business experience to name a few. Here’s where La Cosecha comes in. It’s a project run by Michigan State University to assist Latino farmers and provide support in building a successful business.

GUESTS:

Yailene Morales, blueberry farmer

David Mota-Sanchez, program director of La Cosecha and associate professor at the Michigan State University Department of Entomology

