Stateside Podcast: Talking about Israel and Gaza across difference

Last week, two professors at Wayne State University hosted a student gathering about how the relationship between Israel and Gaza has changed over time and what is often misunderstood about their histories.

They joined us to discuss how the relationship is taught in the classroom, the importance of credible sources, and how the framework of decolonial studies has altered the way Middle Eastern history is approached.

GUESTS:



Saeed Khan , associate professor of teaching in Near East & Asian studies and director of the Center for the Study of Citizenship at Wayne State University

Howard Lupovitch, a professor of history and director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State University

