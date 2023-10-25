© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Talking about Israel and Gaza across difference

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published October 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Last week, two professors at Wayne State University hosted a student gathering about how the relationship between Israel and Gaza has changed over time and what is often misunderstood about their histories.

They joined us to discuss how the relationship is taught in the classroom, the importance of credible sources, and how the framework of decolonial studies has altered the way Middle Eastern history is approached.

GUESTS:

  • Saeed Khan, associate professor of teaching in Near East & Asian studies and director of the Center for the Study of Citizenship at Wayne State University
  • Howard Lupovitch, a professor of history and director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State University

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
