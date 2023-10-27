© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Chef Amanda Saab on food advocacy

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published October 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Chef Amanda Saab was stuck in a loop, "doom scrolling" about the violence in Gaza and unable to sleep.

"So it was one of those sleepless nights where I was doom scrolling and I woke up and I was like, OK I have bags under my eyes, I cannot continue this way. I need to do something," Saab said.

So she did. You may know Amanda Saab from her appearances on MasterChef. She’s Lebanese American and was the first Muslim woman in hijab to appear on the show. She’s cooked around the world, and hosted hundreds of pop-ups. Now, she’s organizing a different type of event — a night of food and solidarity for the people of Palestine. 

GUEST:

Amanda Saab, chef

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023chefDetroit restaurantsmichigan goods
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes