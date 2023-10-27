Stateside Podcast: Chef Amanda Saab on food advocacy

Chef Amanda Saab was stuck in a loop, "doom scrolling" about the violence in Gaza and unable to sleep.

"So it was one of those sleepless nights where I was doom scrolling and I woke up and I was like, OK I have bags under my eyes, I cannot continue this way. I need to do something," Saab said.

So she did. You may know Amanda Saab from her appearances on MasterChef. She’s Lebanese American and was the first Muslim woman in hijab to appear on the show. She’s cooked around the world, and hosted hundreds of pop-ups. Now, she’s organizing a different type of event — a night of food and solidarity for the people of Palestine.

GUEST:

Amanda Saab, chef

