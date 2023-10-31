Stateside Podcast: An ode to campy Halloween movies

It’s Halloween, which means that some of you will scare yourself silly tonight with a slasher, paranormal flick, or psychological thriller. But for the faint of heart – or those just tired of being scared – there’s a different kind of Halloween movie to watch. Swap the axes and demonic curses, for whimsical witches and friendly ghosts.

GUEST:

Briana Rice, Detroit reporter for Michigan Radio

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

