Stateside Podcast: Feeding a village with pizza

Chef Brittany March runs Village Pizza at Alkebu-lan Village, a venue that provides recreational programs and more — including culinary education — to young people. She keeps things fresh for her pizza toppings, and favors vegan pies. On this episode, we spoke with Chef March about the perfect dough, the Detroit vegan scene, and funding your passion projects.

GUEST:

Brittany March, owner of Village Pizza

