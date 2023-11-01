© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Feeding a village with pizza

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
Chef Brittany March runs Village Pizza at Alkebu-lan Village, a venue that provides recreational programs and more — including culinary education — to young people. She keeps things fresh for her pizza toppings, and favors vegan pies. On this episode, we spoke with Chef March about the perfect dough, the Detroit vegan scene, and funding your passion projects.

GUEST:

Brittany March, owner of Village Pizza

Stateside
