Stateside Podcast: What the Reproductive Health Act means for MI

The Michigan Legislature passed portions of a bill package designed to widen access to abortion care in the state. What does this new legislation mean for Michigan, and why are some abortion rights advocates saying there's still more ground to cover?

GUEST:



Kate Wells , health reporter for Michigan Radio

, health reporter for Michigan Radio Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

