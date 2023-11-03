© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What the Reproductive Health Act means for MI

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Michigan Capitol Building and Gov. Austin Blair statue against a blue sky.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

The Michigan Legislature passed portions of a bill package designed to widen access to abortion care in the state. What does this new legislation mean for Michigan, and why are some abortion rights advocates saying there's still more ground to cover?

GUEST:

  • Kate Wells, health reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside reproductive health carereproductive rightsabortionreproductive health
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes