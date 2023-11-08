© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why Dems lost majority in state House

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST
East side of the state Capitol exterior in the autumn.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio

Yesterday was Election Day, and two mayoral victories in Metro Detroit will have consequences in the Michigan House. Rep. Kevin Coleman won a mayoral race in Westland and Rep. Lori Stone won in Warren. Which means that both of these Democrats will vacate their current seats in the House. Michigan Democrats who had a slim majority of  56-54 over Republicans will now be at a 54-54 tie — at least for the time being.

So what does this political shuffling means for the Michigan House, and what we can expect in the New Year? We got to those questions and more on this episode of the Stateside podcast.

GUEST:

  • Beth LeBlanc, reporter at The Detroit News

