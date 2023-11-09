© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michiganders fear for relatives in Gaza

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST
A Palestinian flag flies at an October 2023 rally in Dearborn calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Gaza is thousands of miles away from Michigan, but the continued violence there has had direct implications for people right here. Michigan is home to some of the largest Arab and Muslim communities in the U.S., and home to a sizable Jewish community as well.

Maybe you are one of these people who is feeling the weight of this moment personally — or maybe it’s your friend or coworker. On this episode, the Stateside podcast dedicated space to share these experiences.

GUESTS:

  • Briana Rice, reporter at Michigan Radio
  • Dr. Emad Shehada
  • Faten (Faten asked us to withhold her last name out of fear for safety.)

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
