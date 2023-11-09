Stateside Podcast: Michiganders fear for relatives in Gaza

Gaza is thousands of miles away from Michigan, but the continued violence there has had direct implications for people right here. Michigan is home to some of the largest Arab and Muslim communities in the U.S., and home to a sizable Jewish community as well.

Maybe you are one of these people who is feeling the weight of this moment personally — or maybe it’s your friend or coworker. On this episode, the Stateside podcast dedicated space to share these experiences.

GUESTS:



Briana Rice , reporter at Michigan Radio

, reporter at Dr. Emad Shehada

Faten (Faten asked us to withhold her last name out of fear for safety.)



