Stateside Podcast: Israeli activist calls for international democracy

On this Stateside podcast episode, we heard from an Israeli peace activist and academic, Shimri Zameret, who supports an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Long term, he said the solution is international democracy.

Zameret is a lecturer and researcher in International & Comparative Studies at the Donia Human Rights Center at the University of Michigan. He’s an Israeli citizen, who came of age as a peace activist in the early 2000s. He spent nearly two years in prison as a conscientious objector.

Zameret is now working on a book, The World Is Broken, set to publish in 2025.

GUEST:



Shimri Zameret, lecturer and researcher in International & Comparative Studies at the Donia Human Rights Center at the University of Michigan

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

