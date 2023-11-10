© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Israeli activist calls for international democracy

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 10, 2023 at 3:04 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

On this Stateside podcast episode, we heard from an Israeli peace activist and academic, Shimri Zameret, who supports an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Long term, he said the solution is international democracy. 

Zameret is a lecturer and researcher in International & Comparative Studies  at the Donia Human Rights Center at the University of Michigan. He’s an Israeli citizen, who came of age as a peace activist in the early 2000s. He spent nearly two years in prison as a conscientious objector. 

Zameret is now working on a book, The World Is Broken, set to publish in 2025.

GUEST:

  • Shimri Zameret, lecturer and researcher in International & Comparative Studies at the Donia Human Rights Center at the University of Michigan

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes