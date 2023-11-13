Stateside Podcast: Third culture cooking with Jon Kung

If you’re a foodie on TikTok, you may very well know Detroit-based chef Jon Kung. Their debut cookbook, Kung Food, features 100 recipes — from broths and condiments to noodles and dumplings. They describe the spread as "Chinese American recipes from a third-culture kitchen."

On this episode we talk to Jon Kung about their new book, creating culture through food, and cooking in the social media era.

GUEST:



Jon Kung, chef and author of Kung Food

