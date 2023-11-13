© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Third culture cooking with Jon Kung

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
If you’re a foodie on TikTok, you may very well know Detroit-based chef Jon Kung. Their debut cookbook, Kung Food, features 100 recipes — from broths and condiments to noodles and dumplings. They describe the spread as "Chinese American recipes from a third-culture kitchen."

On this episode we talk to Jon Kung about their new book, creating culture through food, and cooking in the social media era.

GUEST:

  • Jon Kung, chef and author of Kung Food

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
