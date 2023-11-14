© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why is the legislature breaking so early?

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Michigan Capitol building in Lansing, including a tree.
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.

The Michigan legislature adjourned early this year. On this episode of Stateside, we’re talking about why the legislature made this decision, what they accomplished this year, and what we can expect when the session resumes.

GUESTS:

  • Elena Durnbaugh, Michigan House reporter at Gongwer News
  • Lauren Gibbons, politics and policy reporter at Bridge Michigan

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Michigan Legislaturemichigan house of representativesmichigan senategun controlAbortion Rights in Michigan
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes