Stateside Podcast: Why is the legislature breaking so early?

The Michigan legislature adjourned early this year. On this episode of Stateside, we’re talking about why the legislature made this decision, what they accomplished this year, and what we can expect when the session resumes.

GUESTS:



Elena Durnbaugh , Michigan House reporter at Gongwer News

, Michigan House reporter at Lauren Gibbons, politics and policy reporter at Bridge Michigan

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]