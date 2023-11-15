© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The Big Ten suspends Harbaugh

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST
On Saturday, Michigan State takes on Ohio State, and Michigan plays Maryland.
It’s "Michigan vs everybody" — or at least that’s what thenew University of Michigan apparelsays. This new unofficial slogan came after the Big Ten’s decision to suspend Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, whose team is being accused of sign-stealing.

But is Michigan – a team on a winning streak – really the victim here? On this Stateside podcast episode we looked at the sign-stealing scandal that led to the Big Ten's decision, and what this all means for the rest of Michigan's football season.

GUEST:

  • Al Martin, sports reporter and host at WKAR

Stateside University of MichiganBig Tenfootballncaa footballDetroit Lionssports
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
