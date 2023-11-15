Stateside Podcast: The Big Ten suspends Harbaugh

It’s "Michigan vs everybody" — or at least that’s what thenew University of Michigan apparelsays. This new unofficial slogan came after the Big Ten’s decision to suspend Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, whose team is being accused of sign-stealing.

But is Michigan – a team on a winning streak – really the victim here? On this Stateside podcast episode we looked at the sign-stealing scandal that led to the Big Ten's decision, and what this all means for the rest of Michigan's football season.

GUEST:



Al Martin, sports reporter and host at WKAR



