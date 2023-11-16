Stateside Podcast: One year after Prop 3

Last week Ohioans approved Issue 1, a ballot measure adding reproductive rights to the state's constitution. Michigan passed a similar measure last year – Proposal 3.

But access to abortion isn’t just about keeping it legal. There are a slew of barriers that can make it difficult for someone to end a pregnancy — barriers like cost, waiting periods, and paperwork, just to name a few.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we talked about abortion access, the Reproductive Health Act, and what this all means for people seeking to end a pregnancy.

GUESTS:



Kate Wells, reporter at Michigan Radio

reporter at Michigan Radio Genevieve Marnon , legislative director at Right to Life of Michigan

, legislative director at Right to Life of Michigan Ashlea Phenicie, chief advocacy officer at Planned Parenthood of Michigan

