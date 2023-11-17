Stateside Podcast: UAW workers ratify Detroit 3 contracts

UAW workers have been voting on contract deals with the Detroit 3 this week. There’s a lot at stake for these 146,000 workers: pay, benefits, and the future of an industry that is rapidly changing.

Yesterday union workers approved a UAW contract with General Motors. Votes to approve the contracts with Stellantis and Ford are expected to wrap up by Saturday. But Automotive News reporter Michael Martinez has already called the vote. There are enough "yes" votes from workers at both companies to close the deals.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we talk with Martinez about worker victories, what these contracts include, and we’ll hear about why some folks voted “no.”

GUEST:



Michael Martinez, reporter at Automotive News

