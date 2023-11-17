© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: UAW workers ratify Detroit 3 contracts

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
UAW members on strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant on October 23, 2023.
Steve Carmody
Michigan Radio
UAW workers have been voting on contract deals with the Detroit 3 this week. There’s a lot at stake for these 146,000 workers: pay, benefits, and the future of an industry that is rapidly changing. 

Yesterday union workers approved a UAW contract with General Motors. Votes to approve the contracts with Stellantis and Ford are expected to wrap up by Saturday. But Automotive News reporter Michael Martinez has already called the vote. There are enough "yes" votes from workers at both companies to close the deals.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we talk with Martinez about worker victories, what these contracts include, and we’ll hear about why some folks voted “no.”

GUEST:

  • Michael Martinez, reporter at Automotive News

Tags
Stateside detroit 3StellantisFordGMUAWUAW strike
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
