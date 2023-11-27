© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: UM's legendary 1997 football season

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published November 27, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST
Courtesy of the Bentley Historical Library

Michigan football is having a good season, so if you're not primed on football history, it's hard to believe that there were years that the team kept falling short. But there's one year in particular that changed course for the team: the 1997 season when Michigan broke a nearly half-century long drought and won the championship.

The book Mountaintop: The Inside Story of Michigan’s 1997 Title Climb tells the story of this legendary moment in Michigan football.

GUESTS:

  • Nick Baumgardner, co-author of Mountaintop: The Inside Story of Michigan’s 1997 Title Climb
  •  Mark Snyder, co-author of Mountaintop: The Inside Story of Michigan’s 1997 Title Climb

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
