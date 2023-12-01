Stateside Podcast: Stories behind the Motown girl groups

You can’t talk about Motown sound without giving respect to the girl groups of the 1960s. Hits from Martha and the Vandellas, and The Supremes have resonance, even now. But we might not have hits like “Can’t Hurry Love” without some of the earlier acts that ushered in the sound of the girl group — ensembles of very young women, like the Chantels and The Shirelles.

"But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the ’60s Girl Groups" chronicles stories of these early, iconic groups.

Emily Sieu Liebowitz , co-author of "But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the ’60s Girl Groups"

