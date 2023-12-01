© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Stories behind the Motown girl groups

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published December 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

You can’t talk about Motown sound without giving respect to the girl groups of the 1960s. Hits from Martha and the Vandellas, and The Supremes have resonance, even now. But we might not have hits like “Can’t Hurry Love” without some of the earlier acts that ushered in the sound of the girl group — ensembles of very young women, like the Chantels and The Shirelles.

"But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the ’60s Girl Groups" chronicles stories of these early, iconic groups.

GUESTS:

  • Emily Sieu Liebowitz, co-author of "But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the ’60s Girl Groups"
  • Laura Flam, co-author of "But Will You Love Me Tomorrow?: An Oral History of the ’60s Girl Groups"

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside motownDetroit music
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes