Stateside Podcast: A Michigan politics digest

Michigan is returning to the national spotlight this coming election season. Representative Rashida Tlaib has drawn national attention for her steadfast commitment to Palestine and calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Also, Michigan’s Republican party may be in for a big election year due to conflicts with party chairperson Kristina Karamo.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we talked with Simon Schuster, a reporter at MLive to discuss Representative Tlaib’s future in the House of Representatives and state of Michigan’s republican party heading into 2024.

GUEST



Simon Schuster, Senior Political Reporter at MLive

