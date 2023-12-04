© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A Michigan politics digest

By Lauren Nyong,
Rachel Ishikawa
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
Michigan is returning to the national spotlight this coming election season. Representative Rashida Tlaib has drawn national attention for her steadfast commitment to Palestine and calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Also, Michigan’s Republican party may be in for a big election year due to conflicts with party chairperson Kristina Karamo. 

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we talked with Simon Schuster, a reporter at MLive to discuss Representative Tlaib’s future in the House of Representatives and state of Michigan’s republican party heading into 2024.

GUEST

  • Simon Schuster, Senior Political Reporter at MLive

Lauren Nyong
Lauren Nyong joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023 and is a Junior studying Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Calvin University.
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
