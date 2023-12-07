© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MI religious and political right collide

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published December 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
Michigan-based journalist Tim Alberta's new book, "The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism," sheds light on the evangelical movement sweeping across the U.S.

Last year Stateside talked to Alberta about how in the evangelical movement fear and political anxiety is taking the focus away from scripture.

GUEST:

  • Tim Alberta, staff writer for The Atlantic

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
