Stateside Podcast: Oxford shooter sentenced to life without parole

The Oxford High School student who shot and killed four of his classmates was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we went to the courtroom – a courtroom where pain and anger and so many other conflicting emotions are all coming together.

GUEST ON TODAY'S PODCAST:



Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Radio

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]