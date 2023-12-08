© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Oxford shooter sentenced to life without parole

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published December 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST
Nearly two years after a deadly shooting at Oxford High School, a judge will consider whether the teenager responsible for the carnage should spend the rest of his life in prison.
A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School on the day after the school shooting in Oxford, Mich. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

The Oxford High School student who shot and killed four of his classmates was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we went to the courtroom – a courtroom where pain and anger and so many other conflicting emotions are all coming together.

GUEST ON TODAY'S PODCAST:

  • Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Radio

Stateside oxford high school shootingGuns in Schoolslife without parolecriminal justice
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
