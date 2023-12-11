© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: 1-in-4 kids leaving home district

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST
Michigan’s school choice policy means that kids can attend schools outside of their home district. A lot of families take advantage of this policy. In fact, did you know one-in-four kids now go to school in a different district than where they live?

School choice has largely been associated with cities – namely Detroit and Grand Rapids. But in recent years, the policy has been growing more popular in rural areas. On this episode we took a look at why parents are opting for school choice and what this has meant for school districts that lose students.

GUEST ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

  • Isabel Lohman, reporter for Bridge Michigan

Stateside neighborhood schoolsneighborhood schoolschool districtschool choicecharter schools
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
