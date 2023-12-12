© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What happens to guns after a buyback?

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa. Photo by Dusty Barnes on Unsplash.

Over the weekend, an article was published in the New York Times by Mike McIntire about the little known afterlife of guns in gun buyback programs. The article starts in Flint, and points out how many community buyback programs — while branded as a method to reduce the amount of firearms available — actually give the seized guns a new life. McIntire explained how, instead of destroying the entire gun (as is commonly advertised), private companies, such as GunBusters, will often destroy the one part of the gun that makes it a firearm, the receiver or the frame, and sell the rest of the gun as a kit — which are largely complete. While many of the activists and public officials that McIntire spoke with for this article were not aware of this reselling, the process does not violate any laws.

Stateside spoke with McIntire to hear more about this commonly misunderstood process, and what community reactions have been.

GUEST:

  • Mike McIntire, investigative reporter for the New York Times

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside gun possessionIllegal Gunsfirearmsgunsgun control
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
Latest Episodes