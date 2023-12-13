© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Pokémon and Neo-Soul with stoop lee

By Ronia Cabansag
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
stoop lee's latest EP, "BLUE VERSION TAPE", is the second in a series of Pokémon-themed releases. The artist released "YELLOW VERSION TAPE" last year, and says a "RED VERSION TAPE" is in the works.
Cover art by Andy Most, courtesy of Ade Olaniran
stoop lee's latest EP, "BLUE VERSION TAPE", is the second in a series of Pokémon-themed releases. The artist released "YELLOW VERSION TAPE" last year, and says a "RED VERSION TAPE" is in the works.

Detroit singer, songwriter, and bandleader stoop lee, born Ade Olaniran, produces a warm broth of soul and hip hop that invites listeners to dial in and slow down, rather than tune out. 

Ade Olaniran will preform live with his band stoop lee and tha culduhsac on Friday, March 22 at the Magic Stick in Detroit.
Josh Maynard
/
Courtesy of stoop lee
Ade Olaniran will preform live with his band stoop lee and tha culduhsac on Friday, March 22 at the Magic Stick in Detroit.

Olaniran markets himself as a sort of wielder of nostalgia. His social media presence channels grainy home videos, and the series of EPs he's currently working is inspired by a favorite childhood videogame: Pokémon.

"Take your favorite Saturday morning cartoon, a bowl of your favorite cereal, add some dope beats," the bio page on his website says, "and you've captured the nostalgic experience that is stoop lee."

stoop lee joined Stateside to talk about the development of his sound, and to celebrate the release of his latest EP, "BLUE VERSION TAPE."

GUEST:

  • Ade Olaniran, a.k.a. stoop lee, Detroit-based singer, songwriter, and bandleader of stoop lee and tha culduhsac

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Detroit musicmusichip hop
Stay Connected
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes