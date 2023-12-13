Stateside Podcast: Pokémon and Neo-Soul with stoop lee

Detroit singer, songwriter, and bandleader stoop lee, born Ade Olaniran, produces a warm broth of soul and hip hop that invites listeners to dial in and slow down, rather than tune out.

Josh Maynard / Courtesy of stoop lee Ade Olaniran will preform live with his band stoop lee and tha culduhsac on Friday, March 22 at the Magic Stick in Detroit.

Olaniran markets himself as a sort of wielder of nostalgia. His social media presence channels grainy home videos, and the series of EPs he's currently working is inspired by a favorite childhood videogame: Pokémon.

"Take your favorite Saturday morning cartoon, a bowl of your favorite cereal, add some dope beats," the bio page on his website says, "and you've captured the nostalgic experience that is stoop lee."

stoop lee joined Stateside to talk about the development of his sound, and to celebrate the release of his latest EP, "BLUE VERSION TAPE."

Ade Olaniran, a.k.a. stoop lee, Detroit-based singer, songwriter, and bandleader of stoop lee and tha culduhsac

