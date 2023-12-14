© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A rabbi's perspective this Hanukkah

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Ronia Cabansag
Published December 14, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST
Ronia Cabansag

Hanukkah marks a moment of reflection and connection for many in the Jewish community. This year, that's especially true for those thinking about people being held hostage and the violence in Gaza. This season has been mentally, emotionally, and spiritually heavy.

Stateside spoke with a Michigan-based rabbi about her perspective on the spirit of Hanukkah, social justice, and a ceasefire. As a vocal proponent of a ceasefire in Gaza, she acknowledges that she's not a representative of the entire community, but does represent some Jews who feel as adamantly about Palestinian rights as they do support for Israel.

GUEST:

  • Rabbi Alana Alpert, serves at Congregation T'chiyah, Ferndale

Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023Detroit Jewish communityjewishholiday
