Stateside Podcast: A rabbi's perspective this Hanukkah

Hanukkah marks a moment of reflection and connection for many in the Jewish community. This year, that's especially true for those thinking about people being held hostage and the violence in Gaza. This season has been mentally, emotionally, and spiritually heavy.

Stateside spoke with a Michigan-based rabbi about her perspective on the spirit of Hanukkah, social justice, and a ceasefire. As a vocal proponent of a ceasefire in Gaza, she acknowledges that she's not a representative of the entire community, but does represent some Jews who feel as adamantly about Palestinian rights as they do support for Israel.

GUEST:



Rabbi Alana Alpert, serves at Congregation T'chiyah, Ferndale

