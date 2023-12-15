© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Staying healthy this virus season

By Lauren Nyong,
Rachel Ishikawa
Published December 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST
Doctor holding a Positive Result for COVID-19 with test kit for viral disease COVID-19 2019-nCoV. Lab card kit test for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus. Fast test COVID-19.
The holiday season and changes in weather typically bring a slew of illnesses. In Michigan and across the country, viruses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spreading, which is putting pressure on hospitals.

On this podcast episode, Dr. Preeti Malani, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Michigan Medicine, joined us to give us an insight into what Michigan hospitals are facing and how Michiganders can stay healthy during the holiday season.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Dr. Preeti Malani,  professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Michigan Medicine

