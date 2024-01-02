© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan gets its roses

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published January 2, 2024 at 3:42 PM EST
Michigan running back Blake Corum before scoring a touchdown in overtime.
Michigan running back Blake Corum before scoring a touchdown in overtime.

Last night, Michigan secured a close victory over Alabama in overtime, sending them to the College Football Playoff National Championship next week in Houston. This win comes after a tumultuous season for Michigan, with head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended twice and potential administrative penalties yet to come.

Sports commentator John U. Bacon came on Stateside to discuss this season for Michigan football, as well as what’s to come next week in Houston and beyond.

GUEST:

  • John U. Bacon, sports commentator and analyst for Michigan Radio

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
