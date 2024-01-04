Stateside Podcast: MIGOP fracture over Karamo leadership

Critics of Kristina Karamo, the chairperson of the Michigan Republican Party, have planned a meeting for this Saturday to decide whether or not they will remove Karamo as state party chair. This meeting is the culmination of contentions over party finances and frustrations with Karamo’s involvement in disputes within the MIGOP.

Karamo has called into question the legitimacy of this meeting, and some say a battle in court will likely ensue. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we talk about the Karamo debacle, and what this all means in light of the Presidential election year.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Jonathan Oosting, Capitol reporter for Bridge Magazine



