stateside podcast logo
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MIGOP fracture over Karamo leadership

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published January 4, 2024 at 2:41 PM EST
Critics of Kristina Karamo, the chairperson of the Michigan Republican Party, have planned a meeting for this Saturday to decide whether or not they will remove Karamo as state party chair. This meeting is the culmination of contentions over party finances and frustrations with Karamo’s involvement in disputes within the MIGOP.

Karamo has called into question the legitimacy of this meeting, and some say a battle in court will likely ensue. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we talk about the Karamo debacle, and what this all means in light of the Presidential election year.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Jonathan Oosting, Capitol reporter for Bridge Magazine

Stateside Kristina KaramoMichigan GOP
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
