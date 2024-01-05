© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Old soul of a young Detroit DJ

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:51 PM EST
Courtesy of Lindsey Renee Sims

Lindsey Renee Sims is the host of the Rhythm & Soul Patrol show, airing on WPON 1460 AM, Monday through Thursday. She plays a thoughtful mix of The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Womack, Marvin Gaye, and others, delivered with nuggets of historic context.

But everything she spins is before her time – Sims is just 21 years old. The show’s gained a loyal following, not just in Metro Detroit, but all over the world. Sims joined the Stateside podcast to talk about the oldies, the art of a playlist, and turning a passion into a career.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Lindsey Renee Sims, Radio DJ

Stateside Detroit musicmusicMichigan music
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
