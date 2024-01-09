Stateside Podcast: Huge week in Michigan football

Last night, a flurry of maize and blue confetti filled the NRG Stadium in Houston. With Michigan Football’s victory over Washington, the all-star team took home the National Championship title for the first time since 1997.

This win comes after a long season for the Wolverines. While the team closed it out with an undefeated record, suspensions and allegations of sign stealing made this a season of controversy for Michigan Football. With the NCAA’s decision still pending and questions of whether or not head coach Jim Harbaugh will remain at Michigan, there are lots of unanswered questions regarding Michigan’s next season.

But the Wolverines aren’t the only Michigan football team to have a notable season this year. The Detroit Lions will host a playoff game this coming Sunday for the first time since 1994. This will be a big weekend for Detroit — several decades in the making — with many local businesses gearing up for increased activity.

Stateside spoke with WKAR’s Al Martin and The Detroit News’ John Niyo about the state of football in Michigan this season.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Al Martin , host sports reporter for WKAR

, host sports reporter for WKAR John Niyo, sports columnist for The Detroit News

