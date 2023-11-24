© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
That's What They Say

TWTS: When you witness a murder ... of crows

By Rebecca Kruth,
Anne Curzan
Published November 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Have you ever noticed a group of birds and thought to yourself, “My, what a large murder of crows!”

Probably not. However, we do get plenty of questions about this particular collective noun, so we decided to look into it.

What we’ve found is that people have been fascinated by how to talk about groups of animals for centuries. It’s been a very playful space.

Some of the terms we use sound idiomatic and not at all remarkable to our ears. Things like “pack of dogs,” “swarm of bees,” and “flock of sheep” get used fairly regularly.

There are much more interesting terms to be had. For example, have you ever encountered a “parliament of owls” or a “mob of whales”? What about an “unkindness of ravens”?

Unless you’ve already researched collective nouns for animals, you’ve probably never heard anyone use any of these.

The first collection of these terms is in the Book of Saint Albans, which was first printed in 1486. It was extremely popular and was reprinted and revived over and over. Because of this, the terms stayed with people.

The book is divided into three sections. The section relevant to this discussion is called “hunting” and was written, we think, by a woman named Dame Juliana Barnes.

As Michael Quinion of World Wide Words points out, “Though some of Dame Juliana’s terms, such as ‘business of ferrets,’ ‘fall of woodcocks,’ and ‘shrewdness of apes’ are wonderful to read and have a certain resonance, nobody seems to have used them in real life.”

They may not have been used, but that doesn’t make these terms any less fun. Also, we feel it’s imperative that “business of ferrets” becomes a regular part of the language.

To hear more of our discussion, listen to the audio above.

 

Tags
That's What They Say language
Stay Connected
Rebecca Kruth
Rebecca Kruth is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Radio. She also co-hosts Michigan Radio’s weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Kruth
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Latest Episodes