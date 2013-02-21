The Environment Report
The Environment Report, hosted by Lester Graham and other Michigan Radio reporters, explores the relationship between the natural world and the everyday lives of people in Michigan.
Latest Episodes
One evening in the late 1800s, a lighthouse keeper named John Herman was drinking, as he usually did, when he decided to play a prank on his assistant.…
On a calm morning in late summer 2019, Jim Bailey was kayaking on Lake Superior near Thunder Bay, Ontario, when he found himself paddling through thick…
When you visit one of the Great Lakes, whether it’s a sandy beach or a rocky coastline, it’s hard to imagine how something so big could be affected so profoundly by alien invasive species, or pollution, or climate change.
Natural populations of oil-degrading bacteria could help to clean up freshwater rivers and lakes after spills from pipelines and trains, researchers have…
It’s just before 6 p.m. on a breezy Wednesday evening in Little Village, a neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side. Department of Water Management staffers…
In the early 1970s, Chicago embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious and expensive infrastructure projects to date: the Tunnel and Reservoir Project…
What does Michigan’s future look like if we adequately prepare the state’s water resources for climate change? Goodbye to septics and shorehugging homes.…
Researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL) are forecasting the…
Water ran from a fire hydrant, down the street and into a recently redesigned street median in Detroit last week.It was both unassuming and a…
Some coal fired power plants are being closed. Still, most of Michigan’s utilities heavily rely on coal.“In 2019, coal still fueled the largest share of…