Politics & Government

Kennedy and the Peace Corps: Idealism on the Ground

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published October 13, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
1 of 4
Then Senator John F. Kennedy on the steps of the Michigan Union. In a short speech, he challenged students to serve in other countries.
Bentley Historical Library
2 of 4
A Michigan Daily article about the presentation of international service petitions to Senator Kennedy at the Toledo airport.
Michigan Daily
3 of 4
Senator Kennedy left the Ann Arbor train station on October 14th, 1960 to make a nine-city whistle-stop campaign sweep through Michigan.
David Giltrow
4 of 4
Sargent Shriver leading Peace Corps trainees to the White House to meet with President Kennedy.
JFK Presidential Library

This documentary orginally aired Oct. 13, 2010. 

Its critics called it "naive idealism."

In the 1950s, the United States' answer to the global spread of Communism had been military strength and monetary aid to prop up nations friendly to the U.S., including dictators and other authoritarian governments.

That changed late one chilly night on the campus of the University of Michigan when Democratic candidate for president, John F. Kennedy, challenged students to help the world.

They took it seriously. They organized. They made a proposal, and Kennedy embraced it.

He called it the Peace Corps.

In "Kennedy and the Peace Corps: Idealism on the Ground" you'll hear from some of the students who took on Kennedy's challenge and the White House staff who helped make it reality.

Listen to the documentary here:

Politics & Governmentjfkpeace corpsjohn f. kennedyStateside
