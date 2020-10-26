© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Stateside: MI's open 3rd congressional seat; Big Three in 2020 election; singer Rachel Brooke

Michigan Radio | By Stateside
Published October 26, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
Two auto workers on an assembly line
How have auto workers fared in Trump's America and what are they looking for from the candidates as the election draws close.

Today on Stateside, only eight days remain until Election Day. We take a look at the race for the 3rd congressional district currently held by U.S. Representative Justin Amash (L-MI 3). And what auto workers are listening for from presidential candidates.  Also, a new country album offers a wistful twang for these trying times.

(Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or with this RSS link)

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Justin Amash’s 3rd Congressional seat in play as parties vie for a majority

SS_20201026_Dwyer_3rd_Congressional_District.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Dustin Dwyer

  • Dustin Dwyer is a reporter with Michigan Radio

Twang and tribulation: Singer-songwriter Rachel Brooke on 2020 through a country lens

SS_20201026_Rachel_Brooke.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Rachel Brooke

  • Rachel Brooke is a country musician. Her album “The Loneliness in Me” is out now.

  • Support for arts and culture coverage comes in part from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Among union ranks: what UAW members say about the presidential candidates

SS_20201026_Howard_blue_collar.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Phoebe Wall Howard

  • Phoebe Wall Howard is an automotive reporter for Detroit Free Press
  • Click here to read Howard’s article

How auto companies have fared in Trump’s America

SS_20201026_Howes_auto_elex.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Daniel Howes

Daniel Howes is a business columnist with Detroit News

Politics & GovernmentUAWauto workersmusicStateside3rd congressional districtElection 2020Justin Amash
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
