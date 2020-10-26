Stateside: MI's open 3rd congressional seat; Big Three in 2020 election; singer Rachel Brooke
Today on Stateside, only eight days remain until Election Day. We take a look at the race for the 3rd congressional district currently held by U.S. Representative Justin Amash (L-MI 3). And what auto workers are listening for from presidential candidates. Also, a new country album offers a wistful twang for these trying times.
Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
Justin Amash’s 3rd Congressional seat in play as parties vie for a majority
- Dustin Dwyer is a reporter with Michigan Radio
Twang and tribulation: Singer-songwriter Rachel Brooke on 2020 through a country lens
- Rachel Brooke is a country musician. Her album “The Loneliness in Me” is out now.
Among union ranks: what UAW members say about the presidential candidates
- Phoebe Wall Howard is an automotive reporter for Detroit Free Press
How auto companies have fared in Trump’s America
Daniel Howes is a business columnist with Detroit News