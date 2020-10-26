Stateside: MI's open 3rd congressional seat; Big Three in 2020 election; singer Rachel Brooke

Today on Stateside, only eight days remain until Election Day. We take a look at the race for the 3rd congressional district currently held by U.S. Representative Justin Amash (L-MI 3). And what auto workers are listening for from presidential candidates. Also, a new country album offers a wistful twang for these trying times.

Justin Amash’s 3rd Congressional seat in play as parties vie for a majority

SS_20201026_Dwyer_3rd_Congressional_District.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Dustin Dwyer Listen • 12:11

Dustin Dwyer is a reporter with Michigan Radio

Twang and tribulation: Singer-songwriter Rachel Brooke on 2020 through a country lens

SS_20201026_Rachel_Brooke.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Rachel Brooke Listen • 18:28

Rachel Brooke is a country musician. Her album “The Loneliness in Me” is out now.

Rachel Brooke is a country musician. Her album "The Loneliness in Me" is out now.

Among union ranks: what UAW members say about the presidential candidates

SS_20201026_Howard_blue_collar.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Phoebe Wall Howard Listen • 5:57

Phoebe Wall Howard is an automotive reporter for Detroit Free Press

Phoebe Wall Howard is an automotive reporter for Detroit Free Press

How auto companies have fared in Trump’s America

SS_20201026_Howes_auto_elex.mp3 Stateside’s conversation with Daniel Howes Listen • 12:13

Daniel Howes is a business columnist with Detroit News