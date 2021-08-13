Stateside: Census results and redistricting; mask mandates for Detroit schools; Tigers’ homerun hype
Today on Stateside, what the latest census data means for Michigan’s redistricting process. Also, how this year’s Olympics is changing the conversation around athletes’ mental health. And, Detroit Public Schools Community District’s universal mask requirement. Plus, beloved Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera nears a milestone.
Listen to the full show above or find individual conversations below.
What the latest Census data release means for Michigan’s redistricting process
- Sue Hammersmith is the executive director of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee.
- Kurt Metzger is the founder and director emeritus of Data Driven Detroit and mayor of Pleasant Ridge.
How this year’s Olympics changed the conversation around athletes’ mental health
- Rachel Amity is the program coordinator of Athletes Connected.
- Stephanie Burns is an associate professor in the Department of Counselor Education and Counseling Psychology at Western Michigan University.
Why DPSCD is requiring universal masking, weekly COVID-19 tests for staff this fall
- Dr. Nikolai Vitti is the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.
Hype for Detroit Tigers builds as Miguel Cabrera chases 500th homerun
- John Niyo is a columnist for The Detroit News.