Stateside

Stateside: Census results and redistricting; mask mandates for Detroit schools; Tigers’ homerun hype

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 13, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT
A picture of an envelope containing a census
(photo by Steve Carmody/Michigan Radio)
/
Census data is in the mail

Today on Stateside, what the latest census data means for Michigan’s redistricting process. Also, how this year’s Olympics is changing the conversation around athletes’ mental health. And, Detroit Public Schools Community District’s universal mask requirement. Plus, beloved Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera nears a milestone.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Listen to the full show above or find individual conversations below.

What the latest Census data release means for Michigan’s redistricting process

8.13_a_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Sue Hammersmith and Kurt Metzger.

  • Sue Hammersmith is the executive director of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Committee.
  • Kurt Metzger is the founder and director emeritus of Data Driven Detroit and mayor of Pleasant Ridge.

How this year’s Olympics changed the conversation around athletes’ mental health

8.13_b_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Rachel Amity and Stephanie Burns.

  • Rachel Amity is the program coordinator of Athletes Connected.
  • Stephanie Burns is an associate professor in the Department of Counselor Education and Counseling Psychology at Western Michigan University.

Why DPSCD is requiring universal masking, weekly COVID-19 tests for staff this fall

8.13_c1_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

  • Dr. Nikolai Vitti is the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Hype for Detroit Tigers builds as Miguel Cabrera chases 500th homerun

8.13_c2_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with John Niyo.

  • John Niyo is a columnist for The Detroit News.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
Related Content