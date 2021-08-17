© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: MI’s electric grid problems; kids and past pandemics; Rep. Meijer on Afghanistan

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, U.S. Army veteran and West Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer talks the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, history’s take on how to balance education and public health during a crisis. And, what the widespread power outages across Michigan last week can tell us about the resiliency of the state's electrical grid.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Rep. Peter Meijer says “U.S. has been embarrassed” by chaotic exit from Afghanistan

Stateside's conversation with Peter Meijer

  • Rep. Peter Meijer is an Army veteran representing Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

How kids, families, and schools dealt with past pandemics

Stateside's conversation with Howard Markel

  • Dr. Howard Markel is a medical historian at the University of Michigan, and directs UM's Center for the History of Medicine.

Want to know which schools are mandating masks? Chalkbeat Detroit is here to help.

Stateside's conversation with Lori Higgins

  • Lori Higgins is bureau chief and reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can find Chalkbeat's mask tracker tool here. 

In the face of climate change, who’s responsible for upgrading Michigan’s electric grid?

Stateside's conversation with Charlotte Jameson and Dan Scripps

  • Charlotte Jameson is a program director for the Michigan Environmental Council and an appointee of the Michigan Council on Climate Solutions.
  • Dan Scripps is chair of the Michigan Public Service Commission and a former state representative.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
