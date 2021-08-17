Stateside: MI’s electric grid problems; kids and past pandemics; Rep. Meijer on Afghanistan

Today on Stateside, U.S. Army veteran and West Michigan Congressman Peter Meijer talks the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Then, history’s take on how to balance education and public health during a crisis. And, what the widespread power outages across Michigan last week can tell us about the resiliency of the state's electrical grid.

Rep. Peter Meijer says “U.S. has been embarrassed” by chaotic exit from Afghanistan

SS_20210817_Meijer_Afghanistan.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Peter Meijer Listen • 11:29

Rep. Peter Meijer is an Army veteran representing Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.

How kids, families, and schools dealt with past pandemics

SS_20210817_Markel_disease_history_schools.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Howard Markel Listen • 14:04

Dr. Howard Markel is a medical historian at the University of Michigan, and directs UM's Center for the History of Medicine.

Want to know which schools are mandating masks? Chalkbeat Detroit is here to help.

SS_20210817_Higgins_school_masking_tracker.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Lori Higgins Listen • 3:59

Lori Higgins is bureau chief and reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can find Chalkbeat's mask tracker tool here.

In the face of climate change, who’s responsible for upgrading Michigan’s electric grid?

SS_20210817_Jamison_Scripps_power_outages.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Charlotte Jameson and Dan Scripps Listen • 18:11