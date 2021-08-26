© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Detroit City Council corruption charges; Port Huron pop-up theater; humanizing school

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 26, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT
More than 70% of charter school leaders surveyed expect to leave their schools in five years, according to a study by the Center on Reinventing Public Education.

Today on Stateside, a sweeping FBI corruption probe involving several Detroit City Council members. Also, federal prosecutors make a breakthrough with the cooperation of one of the so-called Wolverine Watchmen. Plus, how to include youth in the conversation about their own education.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

 

Two Detroit City Council members have homes, offices raided by FBI

Stateside's conversation with Sarah Rahal

  

  • Sarah Rahal is a reporter for the Detroit News.

Whitmer kidnapping plotter says he wants to prevent others from turning to extremism

Stateside's conversation with Dustin Dwyer

  • Dustin Dwyer is a reporter for Michigan Radio.

Port Huron theater company takes its show to the streets 

Stateside's conversation with Scott Dambacher

  • Scott Dambacher is a writer, director and performer, and a partner of the Fringe Collective Kinetic Theater.

Making school more human starts with listening to students

Stateside's conversation with Nate Mullen

  • Nate Mullen is an educator, multimedia artist, and special advisor at People in Education.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
