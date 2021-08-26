Stateside: Detroit City Council corruption charges; Port Huron pop-up theater; humanizing school
Today on Stateside, a sweeping FBI corruption probe involving several Detroit City Council members. Also, federal prosecutors make a breakthrough with the cooperation of one of the so-called Wolverine Watchmen. Plus, how to include youth in the conversation about their own education.
Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
Two Detroit City Council members have homes, offices raided by FBI
SS_20210826_Rahal_Det_city_council.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Sarah Rahal
- Sarah Rahal is a reporter for the Detroit News.
Whitmer kidnapping plotter says he wants to prevent others from turning to extremism
SS_20210826_Dwyer_Garbin_Wolverine_Watchmen_Plead_Deal.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Dustin Dwyer
- Dustin Dwyer is a reporter for Michigan Radio.
Port Huron theater company takes its show to the streets
SS_20210826_Dambacher_Port_Huron_Theater.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Scott Dambacher
- Scott Dambacher is a writer, director and performer, and a partner of the Fringe Collective Kinetic Theater.
Making school more human starts with listening to students
SS_20210826_Mullen_humanizing_school.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Nate Mullen
- Nate Mullen is an educator, multimedia artist, and special advisor at People in Education.