Stateside: Detroit City Council corruption charges; Port Huron pop-up theater; humanizing school

Two Detroit City Council members have homes, offices raided by FBI

Sarah Rahal is a reporter for the Detroit News.

Whitmer kidnapping plotter says he wants to prevent others from turning to extremism

Dustin Dwyer is a reporter for Michigan Radio.

Port Huron theater company takes its show to the streets

Scott Dambacher is a writer, director and performer, and a partner of the Fringe Collective Kinetic Theater.

Making school more human starts with listening to students

