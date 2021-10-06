© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Michigan Senate Republicans again pass legislation that faces veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 6, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.

Republicans in the Michigan Senate have again passed legislation that would make it harder to vote, advancing photo ID, absentee ballot and other changes that face a veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The main bill was revised and sent to the House over Democratic opposition.

It's now similar to a separate Republican-backed ballot initiative that could be enacted by GOP lawmakers without the governor's veto.

The regular legislation would require prospective absentee voters to include their driver's license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The bills also would toughen photo ID requirements.

Politics & GovernmentGovernor Whitmerabsentee ballot
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
