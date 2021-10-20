Detroit residents give feedback on draft redistricting maps

Detroit residents are giving the state’s independent redistricting commission feedback on a set of draft district maps.

Politicians and activists have expressed concern. That's because the country’s largest Black-majority city would not have a Black-majority district under most of the proposed maps.

Detroit is 78% Black, according to the last Census.

Carl Hollier is a Detroit resident and the father of Senator Adam Hollier. He said if the draft maps don’t change, he won’t truly be represented.

“You want them to leave it a majority Black district. We want someone who we can elect that will understand our background, our history and our legacy," he said.

Glenda McGadney runs a block club in the Russell Woods neighborhood of Detroit. She said fair and equitable maps are a big reason why she planned to speak at the meeting.

“Well, what concerns me is to make sure that people of color are going to be represented in our state and in Washington. And so therefore it's very important how the lines are drawn,” she said.

There will be four more public hearings on the draft maps this week and next, in Lansing, Grand Rapids, Gaylord, and Flint. You can find out more here.