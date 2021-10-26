© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Detroit will vote Tuesday on decriminalizing psychedelic drugs

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published October 26, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
Psychoactive dry magic mushrooms.
Eskymaks/Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com
/
250997339
Psilocybin mushrooms are sometimes called "magic mushrooms."

Proposition E on next Tuesday’s ballot will ask voters if they support decriminalizing the possession and therapeutic use of entheogenic plants. Those include peyote, mescaline, and psilocybin mushrooms, sometimes called magic ‘shrooms.

Decriminalization does not mean they would be legal. Instead, Detroit police would not make those drugs a high priority for arrest and prosecution.

Eric Lupher is with the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, a non-partisan group which analyzed the proposal.

“This is not a big issue in the first place. Police departments and prosecuting attorneys are not spending a great deal of time dealing with these drugs.”

Several cities across the nation are looking at decriminalizing the psychedelic drugs.

Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report and previously hosted Stateside on Fridays. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
