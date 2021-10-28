School bond proposals up for vote on Tuesday

The Taylor School District has the largest school bond proposal in the state this November at $130 million.

The bond includes the construction of a new high school building and career technical building. Kennedy High School, which has been closed since 2017, will be demolished in order to construct the new buildings there.

The district’s two middle schools would be consolidated into the current Taylor High School, which would also receive renovations under the bond.

The district said on their website that they decided a new high school is a better option than renovating the existing Kennedy High School building due to its smaller size and aging conditions of the building. The building does not comply with a number of safety codes. The district concluded that the construction of a new high school “is a better option from a constructability, financial, and operational standpoint.”

The bond also includes improvements to athletic fields at the current high school and new high school.

The district estimates a tax increase of $135.50 per year based on a home value of $100,000.

But Taylor isn’t the only district with bond proposals this November. The second largest school bond that will appear on some voters ballots is for Romeo Community Schools. At $87.5 million, the district aims to construct additions to various buildings, construct a new Robotics/STEM Center on the Campus of Romeo Middle School and other numerous renovations across the district.

Other large school bond proposals include:

