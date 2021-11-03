© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Mike Duggan easily re-elected to 3rd term as Detroit mayor

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek,
The Associated Press
Published November 3, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT
blue graphic with photo of Mike Duggan with text that says "detroit mayoral race winner: mike duggan"

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has easily defeated attorney Anthony Adams to win a third four-year term leading the Motor City.

,

Duggan was the clear favorite to win Tuesday's election after first winning in 2013 and taking over in January 2014. That was just after the city emerged from the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

Duggan briefly sketched out his vision for the next four years. He says the city will achieve his administration’s goal of eliminating residential blight during that time—either demolishing or rehabbing all of the city’s vacant homes.

Duggan says for Detroiters who live in neighborhoods with a lot of vacant land, a new program will put more of that land back into community hands.

“We’re going to make that land available to the neighbors, so you can decide: what do you want? Do you want a community garden; do you want a park? We’re going to move that property into the hands of the neighbors, and create beauty in each of these communities.”

Duggan also promised to re-develop old industrial facilities into new manufacturing plants, and to make sure Detroiters get the bulk of new jobs there.

Duggan had won more than 72% of the votes in the August primary in which the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan primary moved on to the general election. Adams was a former deputy mayor in the early to mid-2000s under Kwame Kilpatrick.

Mike Dugganelection 2021Detroit
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
