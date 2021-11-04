Whitmer signs law to end tax on feminine hygiene products
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday to lift the state sales and use tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.
“We’ve been trying to get this done for a long time,” Whitmer after signing the first of two bills in the package.
Whitmer noted she supported similar legislation when she served as a House and Senate lawmaker.
“This transcended many different legislatures and legislators,” she said. “But we are here today and I know it is going to make a difference for every menstruating Michigander.”
Whitmer said the burden of the 6% tax on feminine hygiene products falls most heavily on young women and low-income families, and the estimated $6 million reduction in state revenues is a pittance in comparison. She said for women, feminine hygiene products are a necessity.
“So, repealing this unfair, one-sided tax is the right thing to do,” she said. “Over the course of a lifetime, the average menstruating Michigander will use 17,000 tampons. That’s 456 periods, costing seven to 10 dollars a month.”
Whitmer said Michigan joins 20 other states that don't tax feminine hygiene products.
The governor said women have no choice about whether to buy menstrual products, and the tax is a burden that falls most heavily on lower-income women.