State Sen. Tom Barrett launches congressional bid for mid-Michigan seat

Tom Barrett

A Republican state senator is launching a campaign for a central Michigan congressional seat.

Charlotte Senator Tom Barrett announced his congressional run with a campaign video Monday. He’s a one-term state senator, who also served two terms in the state house. Barrett is also a military veteran with overseas deployments to Iraq, Kuwait, Guantanamo Bay, and South Korea.

With congressional boundary lines not yet drawn for the 2022 election, it’s unclear who Barrett will face in the GOP primary or the general election. But it is likely that incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Holly) will seek to be re-elected in whatever district includes the Lansing area.

But whoever his opponents may be, in his campaign launch video Barrett makes it clear he’s running against President Joe Biden, whom he attacks on several fronts.

“I’m running to put an end to this invasion of our constitutional rights. To stand up to those afraid of losing their career or struggling to put food on the table in Biden’s economy.”

It didn’t take long for Democrats to launch an attack on Barrett.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee sent out a state a short time after Barrett’s announcement, calling him “an ideologue who’s proven he’s more interested in bolstering his extreme partisan credentials than in being an independently minded voice for Michigan.”

And the political fundraising group, Emily’s List, put out a request for contributions to Democrat Elissa Slotkin’s re-election campaign, citing Barrett’s campaign launch.

“Throughout his career, Tom Barrett has prioritized his political party’s extreme agenda over Michiganders. In the state Legislature, Barrett opposed prevailing wage requirements and gutted the state’s minimum wage increase.” the Emily’s List appeal read.

