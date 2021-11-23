Whitmer directs members of her administration to work with Legislature on federal infrastructure aid plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive on Tuesday. It instructs members of her administration to work with the Legislature to develop a plan to spend billions of dollars in federal infrastructure aid.

The directive appears to be an effort on the part of the Democratic governor to find an opening that could lead to a deal with the Legislature’s GOP leaders.

Brad Williams with the Detroit Regional Chamber praised the directive. He says business leaders want to see that money put to work on roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

“We want to put money in quickly, but we want to put money into projects that are going to make sense, that are going to foster economic growth and are going to be of the most benefit to Michigan, so: quickly, but smartly.”

Bobby Leddy is the governor’s press secretary.

“Now, we still have to work with the Legislature and look forward to figuring out how these funds are allocated, but once we are, then we’ll be able to get all that stuff done.”

The Democratic governor cannot spend those funds without the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The directive includes a list of priorities such as developing electric vehicle infrastructure and creating roads, bridges and dams that would address the challenges of climate change.

