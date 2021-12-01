Amnesty allowing uninsured Michigan drivers to buy auto insurance without penalty ends this month

Time is running out for Michiganders without auto insurance to take advantage of an amnesty period.

The amnesty was written into the 2019 auto no-fault insurance law. It allows people who have gone uninsured to buy auto insurance without penalty. Before, they could have been charged higher rates for not previously having insurance.

Anita Fox is the director of Michigan’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services. She said that amnesty expires at the end of this month, so now is the time to act.

“Everybody’s got a lot of bills, and it’s a tough time and we understand that,” Fox said. “But this is the time to do it because if you wait, you'll pay more.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who championed the no-fault changes, agreed. “If you’re thinking about getting car insurance, get it before December 31,” he said. “There’s a good chance your rate will be lower than if you wait.”

Fox said 100,000 people have obtained auto insurance since the legislation passed. Of that number, 60,000 had gone without insurance for at least three years.