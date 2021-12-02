Democratic lawmakers introduce abortion-rights legislation

A group of Democratic state Senators has introduced a bill package to ensure abortion rights should the US Supreme Court strike down Roe vs. Wade.

Among other things, the package would repeal existing state bans on abortion that would take effect if the Roe decision falls in a current Supreme Court case.

State Senator Erika Geiss (D-Taylor) says this is something everyone should pay attention to.

“Chipping away at reproductive health care and rights and reproductive justice is something that can affect every single person, every single household, every single family,” she said.

Demonstrators briefly interrupted House session Wednesday to encourage lawmakers to protect abortion rights in the state.

But Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) says he’d rather see anti-abortion laws remain.

“Michigan has terrific laws already in place. They’ve been superseded by the former Supreme Court ruling. And if that is reversed then Michigan stands very well positioned,” Shirkey said.

The US Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi abortion law directly challenging Roe. The conservative makeup of the court has many observers watching to see if the landmark 1973 decision will hold.