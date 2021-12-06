Michigan's largest cannabis recall partially struck down by Michigan Court of Claims

The state's largest cannabis recall has been partially struck down.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s recall includes more than $200 million in products.

It involves nearly all products tested by Viridis Laboratories from August to November of this year.

The cannabis testing company filed a lawsuit against the MRA in response to the recall.

A Michigan Court of Claims judge made the decision to release products back to the market that were tested at one of Viridis’s two labs.

“We’ve immediately implemented action to comply with the court's order,” said MRA spokesperson David Harns. "Due to the ongoing litigation and investigation, we will not be able to comment further beyond what is published on our website.”

Litigation remains pending over products tested at the lab’s Lansing location.

In a statement, Viridis attorneys say they applaud the court’s decision.

