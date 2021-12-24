Oakland County offers child care scholarships to 1,000 families

Child care costs have risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s one of the main reasons some people remain out of the workforce.

Oakland County is trying to help with that by using some of its federal stimulus money to fund child care scholarships for 1,000 families.

The scholarships are worth $1,200, and will be paid directly to licensed child care providers. Eligibility requirements include being a county resident, and a parent that’s either working or enrolled in an educational or vocational program. Oakland County Michigan Works! centers will determine who’s eligible. The application form can be found here.

“We know one of the greatest obstacles for people returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic is affordable child care,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said in a statement. “This scholarship program is designed to make it a little easier for struggling families to make sure their children are cared for by reliable licensed providers.”

The program is first-come, first-serve. According to county officials, at least 100 families have applied so far.

