Politics & Government

Watch Live: White House, Congress mark one year since a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published January 6, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional Democrats commemorate the one-year anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. Supporters of then-President Trump stormed the building after a rally at the White House to protest the 2020 election certification.

Biden's remarks are set to begin an 9 a.m. on Thursdsay, January 6, but may not start as scheduled. If you are having trouble viewing the video stream below, please try refreshing the page.

Tags

Politics & GovernmentU.S. Capitol
Michigan Radio Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom
